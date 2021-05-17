DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

DermTech stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

