Desjardins Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.