Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

DESP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 250,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,503. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

