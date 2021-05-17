Destination Wealth Management Buys 6,327 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

