Destination Wealth Management Makes New $22.61 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 370,235 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $22,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

