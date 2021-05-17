Destination Wealth Management Purchases 6,836 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.23 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $438.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

