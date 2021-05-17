Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

