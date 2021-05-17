Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.18. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

