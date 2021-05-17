Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOJCY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.