Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

