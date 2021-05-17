Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.14 ($24.87).

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €16.81 ($19.78). The company had a trading volume of 8,800,068 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

