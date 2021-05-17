DEX (DEX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. DEX has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00085596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.01243435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00061501 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.