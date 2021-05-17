Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,325

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,365 ($43.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

