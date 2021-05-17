Diageo’s (DEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.14. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

