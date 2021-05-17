Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01353234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00115786 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

