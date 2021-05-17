Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,770 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $128,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

