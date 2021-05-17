Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $136,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $102,780,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. News Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

