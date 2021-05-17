Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.41 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Deckers Outdoor worth $142,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $353.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

