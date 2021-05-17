Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,324 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $139,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.