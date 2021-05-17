Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.23 and the lowest is $2.08. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $15.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

