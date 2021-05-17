Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $76,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

DLTR stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.