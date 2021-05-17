Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ONEOK worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.