Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.