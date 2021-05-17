Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

