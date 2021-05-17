Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

