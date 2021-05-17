Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 153,582 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,706.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $191.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

