DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

