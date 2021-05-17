Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,003 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ESNT opened at $47.53 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

