DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Tops $9.49 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.49 or 0.02488659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00639559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

