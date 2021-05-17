Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.