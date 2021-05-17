Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $32.50

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRUNF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

DRUNF stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.