Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$29.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

TSE:DRM opened at C$23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.24.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.