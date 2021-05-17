DSLA Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $65.78 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.