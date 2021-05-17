DXdao (DXD) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $363.27 or 0.00838620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and $1.69 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00111680 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002404 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

