Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

