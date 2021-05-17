Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE EIC remained flat at $$15.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Dividend History for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit