Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE EIC remained flat at $$15.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.