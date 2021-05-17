Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.73. Ebix shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9,333 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $864.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 154,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

