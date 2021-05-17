Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Gabelli

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after purchasing an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $230,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $7,588,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

