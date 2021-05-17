Element Wealth LLC Buys 852 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.