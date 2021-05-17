Element Wealth LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

