Element Wealth LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,912,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 7,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

