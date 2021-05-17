Element Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 90,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

