Element Wealth LLC Takes $88,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

