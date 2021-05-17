Element Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $110.95. 44,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

