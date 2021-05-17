Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.03

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 15445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit