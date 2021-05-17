Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.03

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 15445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

