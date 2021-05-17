Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 700 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

