Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $684,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

