Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

NYSE:HEI opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.