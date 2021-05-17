Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,444.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $398.95 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.91 and its 200 day moving average is $429.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

