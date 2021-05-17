Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

